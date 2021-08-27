Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. KBR has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of KBR by 100,098.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 62,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in KBR by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 96,292 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

