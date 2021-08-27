Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report $153.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.82 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $122.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $598.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $175.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after purchasing an additional 479,691 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after purchasing an additional 105,163 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,026 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

