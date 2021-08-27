Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $63.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,650 shares of company stock worth $1,803,505. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 676.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

