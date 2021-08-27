Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,346,000 after acquiring an additional 310,273 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

