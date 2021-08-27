Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.57 Million

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $103.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $93.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $411.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.53 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $426.33 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $437.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

SFBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

