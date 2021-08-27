Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.82 Million

Analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report sales of $38.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.60 million. Vericel reported sales of $32.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $170.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. Vericel has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 292.41 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after buying an additional 89,752 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $151,322,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after buying an additional 1,970,774 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

