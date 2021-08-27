Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report sales of $693.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $669.98 million and the highest is $708.00 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $590.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.62 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after acquiring an additional 236,608 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

