Zacks: Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report sales of $145.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $152.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $588.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.72. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.