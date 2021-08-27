Zacks: Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEO stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

