Zacks: Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

