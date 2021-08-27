Zacks: Analysts Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.51. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

AVNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

NASDAQ AVNW traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $35.57. 264,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 285,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

