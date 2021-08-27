Zacks: Analysts Expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.34.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

