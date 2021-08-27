Zacks: Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

MIXT traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 10,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $339.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

