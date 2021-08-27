Zacks: Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). NOV posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.
NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.
Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.05 on Friday. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.31.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.