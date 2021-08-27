Zacks: Analysts Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). NOV posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 112.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after buying an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in NOV by 130.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth $33,165,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.05 on Friday. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

