Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report $93.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.93 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $100.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $385.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.12 million to $390.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $385.16 million, with estimates ranging from $377.74 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,591 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

