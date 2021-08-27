Zacks: Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

TCOM opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

