Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post $5.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.91 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.24 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

