Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%.

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

