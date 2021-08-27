Zacks: Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post $243.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. WNS posted sales of $214.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $991.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

WNS stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. WNS has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC grew its position in WNS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WNS by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

