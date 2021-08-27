Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,632 shares of company stock worth $247,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 290,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.59.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.