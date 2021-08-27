Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.52 Million

Brokerages predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will post $166.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.80 million and the highest is $167.24 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $649.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATIP shares. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

