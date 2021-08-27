Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.36 Million

Analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post $120.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.09 million and the highest is $122.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $238.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $694.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $18.40 on Friday. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 108,878 shares of company stock worth $1,934,840. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 342.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

