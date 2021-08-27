Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. H.B. Fuller posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

FUL opened at $66.64 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $43.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.