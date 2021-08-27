Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDB opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.