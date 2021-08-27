Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to post sales of $18.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.45 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.67 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -38.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $62,251.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,260 shares of company stock worth $23,898,589. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after acquiring an additional 311,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 399,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

