Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Shares of MASI opened at $276.32 on Friday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $287.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.