Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $6.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $7.64 billion. Moderna posted sales of $157.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $19.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $400.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.41.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $82,237,310 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.