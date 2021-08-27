Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

OSK stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

