Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce $490.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.40 million and the highest is $496.50 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $483.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in QIAGEN by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in QIAGEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in QIAGEN by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

