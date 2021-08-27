Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,630 shares of company stock worth $7,348,431. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 414,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,558. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.86.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

