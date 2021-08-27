Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.91. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

