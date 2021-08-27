Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post $887.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $894.79 million. Xilinx reported sales of $766.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $156.50.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 485.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,434 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 2,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 78,483 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 69,728 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

