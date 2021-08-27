Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Amedisys posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.70. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $175.00 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

