Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.90. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

