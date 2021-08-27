Zacks: Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. Angi posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Angi by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Angi by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI remained flat at $$10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,022,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,552. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

