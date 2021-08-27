Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

FUV stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 230.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after acquiring an additional 224,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 449,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 232,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 457.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 218,328 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

