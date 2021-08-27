Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of First Community by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
