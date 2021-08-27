Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of First Community by 430.3% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

