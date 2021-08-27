Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Announce $1.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.35. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after acquiring an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in FTI Consulting by 31.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 124,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 41.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.61. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

