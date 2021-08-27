Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.