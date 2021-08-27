Zacks: Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to announce $969.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $970.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $969.00 million. Methanex posted sales of $581.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,712,000 after buying an additional 759,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after buying an additional 56,438 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after buying an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $34.73 on Friday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

