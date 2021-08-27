Zacks: Brokerages Expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.17 Million

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report sales of $154.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.22 million and the lowest is $152.40 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $137.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $613.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $694.21 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTS. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 551,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.91 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

