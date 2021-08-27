Zacks: Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to post $726.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $657.90 million and the highest is $807.10 million. Range Resources reported sales of $299.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Range Resources by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

