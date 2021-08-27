Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.68

Shares of Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €97.68 ($114.92) and traded as low as €95.00 ($111.76). Zalando shares last traded at €95.56 ($112.42), with a volume of 350,464 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is €97.68. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.06.

Zalando Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

