Zap Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $52,984.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.32 or 0.00763517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00101085 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

