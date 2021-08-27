ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1,743.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00310986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00138734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00173821 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002032 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

