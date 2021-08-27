Zeepin 1-Day Volume Tops $39,715.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $514,342.56 and $39,715.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00130711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00152407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.31 or 0.99463081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00995293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.96 or 0.06548599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

