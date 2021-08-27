Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Position Reduced by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.11% of Zendesk worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,858,626.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. 1,393,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,938. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

