Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $194,001.00

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $194,001.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.63 or 0.00760985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099393 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,631,919 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

