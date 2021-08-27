Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $202,185.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052689 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00752818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00100114 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,631,919 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

