Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0003 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $301,349.89 and $236.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.63 or 0.00760985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099393 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.